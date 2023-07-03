SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – One person died Saturday in Sweetwater after a single-vehicle crash.

Sweetwater police officers responded to the area of Old Highway 68 and Starrett Street for a reported crash with possible entrapment. One person was pronounced dead.

Two witnesses told investigators that they saw a 1997 Jeep Wrangler lose its rear wheel while driving, causing the driver to lose control and the car to roll over multiple times.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and their family during this difficult time,” Sweetwater Police wrote in a social media post.