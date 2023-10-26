SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews were at the scene of a Hazmat situation early Thursday morning after a tanker overturned along southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe County.

As of 11 a.m., all of the blocked lanes were back open and the vehicle was uprighted.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported that I-75 South is closed at mile marker 60 near the Sweetwater exit. Traffic is using the Exit 60 ramps to exit and then return to the interstate, according to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

“This is a Haz-Mat situation,” Nagi stated in a social media post.

At 6:46 a.m., Nagi shared on social media that I-75 South remained closed, with traffic continuing to be diverted off of the interstate at Exit 60.

No further details about the crash were yet available.