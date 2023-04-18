MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple agencies are at the scene of a crash near the 911 center in Monroe County, according to the Madisonville Police Department. Emergency medical helicopters have also responded; part of the highway is closed as of 8:15 a.m.

Madisonville Police stated in a social media post on Tuesday morning that they are currently working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Madisonville Fire Department, Monroe County EMS, UT Lifestar, Lifeforce, and the Monroe County E-911 for an accident with injuries on New Highway 68 near the 911 Center.

New Highway 68 is closed from Watson Chapel to Thompson Road. MPD also said motorists can expect delays as emergency crews work the scene.