Area where the shooting took place in Sweetwater (WATE)

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — The Madisonville Police Department is searching for a person of interest following a shooting with multiple victims in Sweetwater.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater Police and Madisonville Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Hawkins Road in the Sweetwater area of Monroe County. Sweetwater Police said multiple people were injured.

Law enforcement is now asking for the public’s assistance in this incident regarding a person of interest.

The person being searched for is Liu Gabriel Huerta. The 26-year-old is 5’5″ and weighs 189 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair. Police add that he has a heart tattoo between his eyebrows. He is believed to be traveling in a White 2014 Nissan with tinted windows and a busted driver’s side tail light.

During the shooting incident, a gunshot victim arrived at Sweetwater Hospital in a personal vehicle to be treated according to Sweetwater PD. With no suspects in custody when they arrived, hospital staff placed the building on lockdown.

“There has been no threat to Sweetwater Hospital. The lockdown has been lifted due to the victim being transferred to another hospital,” said Sweetwater Police in a post on Facebook.

The Sweetwater Hospital Association shared on social media that all their employees are safe.

“We are working with officials to keep our facility secure until the situation is resolved. We value the safety of our patients and our staff. We remain open for anyone who needs emergency care,” reads a statement from the association.

Anyone with information about Huerta or his vehicle is asked to contact the Monroe County Dispatch Center Non-Emergency number at 423-442-4357. Police add that you should not attempt to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also assisting with the investigation.