SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers and deputies found more than a pound of methamphetamine hidden in the woods of a Sweetwater property according to a post by Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones.

Jones said the 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine were found during a search warrant served by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit, Sweetwater Police Department and the Madisonville Police Department. The property searched was on Sweetwater Vonore Road, the sheriff’s post says.

According to Jones, the contraband was found in the woods on the property where it had been attempted to be concealed. Photos included in the post show a large zipper bag full of a white substance, a revolver style pistol, and an ammo can. One photo specifically shows the ammo can being removed from the woods, likely with the methamphetamine inside.

Charges are pending in the case, Jones said, and the criminal investigation is ongoing.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Madisonville Police Department and the Sweetwater Police Department for their assistance in this case. This interagency cooperation is vital to success of combating crime in our communities,” Jones wrote.