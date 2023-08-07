KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A search is underway for two hikers in the Bald River Falls area of Monroe County.

The Monroe County E911 was alerted to the disappearance on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, first responders “swiftly mobilized” to begin the search. A command center has been set up to coordinate efforts effectively.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations team, Monroe County EMS, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), as well as the Tellico Fire Department, Madisonville Fire Department, Notchey Creek Fire Department, Rafter Fire Department, and Tri-Community Fire Department search teams are participating in the search.

According to the sheriff’s office, the search for the missing hikers is an “ongoing priority.” First responders are reportedly employing their expertise and resources in the effort to locate them.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office expresses gratitude to everyone who has come forward to offer assistance and support during this critical time; however, at this time is utilizing first responders only,” reads a post from the sheriff.

The identity of the missing hikes has not been released.