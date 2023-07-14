VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Monroe County is inviting the public and offering free admission in celebration of Sequoyah Remembrance Day in early August. Sequoyah is who invented the Cherokee Syllabary back in 1821.

The museum stated in a press release that Sequoyah died in August 1843 and his exact death date is unknown, so leaders have chosen the first Sunday of August to remember him and his life. Sequoyah Remembrance Day 2023 will occur on Aug. 6.

“This is a day to remember the man who gave the Cherokee people their own written language,” Charlie Rhodarmer, museum manager/director, said. “In 5,000 years of human civilization, Sequoyah is the only person, not literate in any language, who created a written language for his people.”

The public is invited to the museum to learn more about Sequoyah and Cherokee culture. The area known today as Vonore was near the village of Tuskegee, where Sequoyah was born, in the Overhill Cherokee area.

The museum is located on Highway 360 in Vonore, about one mile from the Highway 411 intersection. For more information, call (423) 884-6246.

“We invite people to visit the museum on Sunday and learn more about Sequoyah’s fascinating life and experience modern Cherokee culture,” Rhodarmer said.