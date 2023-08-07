MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Charges are pending as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated a case where several children’s backpacks containing school supplies were stolen over the weekend from a Tellico Plains church.

MCSO says that on the evening of Friday, Aug. 4, a burglary and theft were reported at the Druid Hill Baptist Church, where a window had been shattered with concrete and 25 children’s backpacks “that were destined to help our children” were taken from the church.

The 25 backpacks contained school supplies meant for distribution on Saturday. The sum total of the school supplies stolen exceeded $1,500. MCSO says they sprang into action as soon as the call came in, with evidence collected at the scene including DNA and fingerprints.

By Saturday night, MCSO detectives, its intelligence unit and a SWAT team executed a search warrant on Druid Hille Road in Tellico Plains and recovered some of the stolen items. Then, MCSO reported that “in an unexpected turn,” its detectives traced a separate individual who had exchanged $40 worth of methamphetamine for the stolen school supplies. Further investigation led to the discovery of additional supplies on Big Creek Road.

“In the wake of this unfortunate event, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office extends heartfelt gratitude to our community members,” MCSO stated in its social media post about the incident. “Your unwavering support and donations to the Druid Hill Baptist Church have ensured that essential school supplies still reach families on Sunday.”

MCSO also said all of the suspects have been identified and charges were pending. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.