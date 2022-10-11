MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is asking for leads to help locate an inmate who escaped while on litter duty.

On Monday around 2 p.m., Rodney Wayne Presley left his roadside litter detail in Sweetwater according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Department of Solid Waste worker who was assigned to oversee the inmates notified the Monroe County Detention Facility when it was found that Presley was unaccounted for.

Rodney Wayne Presley (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

MCSD said that staff responded immediately, searching the area, but did not locate Presley. They also said that deputies continued to search throughout the night and into Tuesday.

Presley was serving time for misdemeanor charges at the detention center, and only had about two weeks left to serve on his sentence according to MCSD. The sheriff says he is now also been charged with escape.

Anyone who knows of Presley’s whereabouts or who makes contact with him is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-442-3911 or Monroe County 911 Dispatch immediately.