MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones is applauding county leaders for the approval of pay raises for deputies and addition of two new positions.

Jones wrote on social media Thursday that the Monroe County Commission voted 9-1 in favor of granting raises for dedicated deputies and the addition of two new road deputies to the force.

He said the new funds will allow the sheriff’s office to remain competitive in recruitment and return over $300,000 to the fund balance.

“The dedication and tireless efforts of our deputies are the backbone of our community’s safety and security,” Jones wrote. “With these well-deserved raises and the addition of two road deputies, we are not only acknowledging their hard work but also taking a significant step toward attracting additional talented officers to our ranks.”

Pay raises for county deputies have been a notable topic in East Tennessee this year. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said Sheriff Tom Spangler threatened to sue if deputies did not receive an adequate pay raises. The county later approved 12% for KCSO patrol officers ranked captain and below and a 27% increase for corrections officers.