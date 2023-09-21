KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after an accidental shooting inside a Madisonville Hardee’s.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, the incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 inside the Hardee’s on New Highway 68.

“After a thorough investigation, our Investigators have determined that the incident was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound,” wrote MPD.

According to the department, a man dropped his gun and it discharged. The bullet then grazed him. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

“We understand that incidents like these can be unsettling, but we want to assure our community that there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” added MPD.

Monroe County EMS took the man to a local hospital for treatment. MPD added that the man’s injuries were minor.