SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — The suspect charged in a Sweetwater shooting that left one person dead and four injured appeared in court Friday.

Liu Huerta, 26, was arraigned Friday and his bond was set at $2 million. His next court date was set for February 28.

Huerta is facing charges of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment, attempted aggravated burglary, and aggravated assault.

The February 14 shooting left one person dead, Lenning Huerta. Four people were left injured in the shooting, including a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly shot in the head by Lenning Huerta. According to police, the mother of the child told them that Liu was one of four men who came to the house with guns before the shooting happened.

Police initially said they were searching for Liu Huerta as a person of interest, however, he was later named by police as a suspect. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that Liu Huerta was arrested around 9:45 p.m. on February 15.