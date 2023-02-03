SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening.

According to the TBI, officers with the Sweetwater Police Department responded to a call at a house on Raby Road, where they were told a man was threatening family members with a firearm. TBI says that when officers arrived, they found the man who pointed a firearm at them. The officers then shot at the man, hitting him, TBI said.

The man was taken to a local hospital before he was then taken to a hospital in Knoxville, according to TBI. The agency added that no officers were injured during the incident.

The TBI is investigating this shooting at the request of Attorney General Stephen Crump. The agents are working to “independently determine” what lead to the shooting. This includes collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Monroe County this week. On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service stated that a Deputy U.S. Marshal from the Knoxville U.S. Marshals office and members of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force were involved in a shooting near Sweetwater.