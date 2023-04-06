KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a fatal shooting that happened as an arrest warrant was being served in Monroe County.

According to the TBI, two agents went to a home on the 200 block of Wayman Road near Madisonville to arrest a man around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. During the encounter, one agent shot the man who died at the hospital, according to the release.

The TBI is investigating why the shooting happened and what lead up to it. The release adds that the agents were not hurt in the incident.

This investigation will include agents from outside the region who will determine the series of events, collect evidence and conduct interviews, the release adds. After agents investigate, the District Attorney General will determine if the agents’ actions were justified.