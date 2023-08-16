MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has released a detour around the washed-out section of the Cherohala Skyway, however, it will add 121 miles to a driver’s trip.

Visit Monroe said on Tuesday that the Cherohala Skyway Visitor Center would be closed because of severe storms and flooding in the area. Early Tuesday morning, TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi shared photos of the washed-out portion of the road and shared that it was closed.

On Wednesday, TDOT released the official detour, which takes drivers an additional 121 miles and nearly three hours to reach River Road from Old Furnace Road or vice versa.

“TDOT is currently working on the development of an emergency contract for roadway repairs and will have further updates in the days to come,” Nagi said.

Cherohala Skyway at mile marker 4.5 in Monroe County on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: TDOT)

The detour from Old Furnace Road to River Road, TDOT says, requires drivers to take:

SR-165 West and turn right onto SR-68 North

Follow SR-68 North for 12 miles

Turn right onto US-411 North and follow that road for 12 miles.

Turn right onto SR-72 and follow it for 10 miles.

Turn right onto US-129 South, following the road for 38 miles, which includes 17 miles in North Carolina.

Turn Right onto NC-143 West and follow it for 28 miles

Then continue on SR-165 West for 18 miles to River Road.

To reach Old Furnace Road from River Road, the steps given by TDOT are the exact opposite, starting on SR-165 East to North Carolina-143 East, then turning left onto US-129 North.