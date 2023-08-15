TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Tellico Plains has advised residents to boil water before drinking it as a precaution after heavy flooding in the area.

The city wrote on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the city’s water system is back up and running after pumps were damaged during flooding. However, residents were advised to boil their water, “for a few days to be on the safe side.”

“WE ARE DOING A BOIL POLICY ADVISORY. After you boil your water, it is safe to drink. We are asking you to do this for a few days to be on the safe side.” City of Tellico Plains Facebook post

The Tellico Plains area was heavily impacted by flooding after heavy rains on Monday. The Cherohala Skyway at mile marker 4.5 was closed Tuesday after part of the roadway was washed away by flooding. Several other roads were forced to close.

Cherohala Skyway at mile marker 4.5 in Monroe County on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: TDOT)

Monroe County Schools announced that Tellico Plains area schools would be closed Wednesday, citing flooding and impacted water supply.