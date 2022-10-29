KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for information related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Monroe County.

The crash happened around 12:39 p.m. on Saturday, THP says. The preliminary information suggests the vehicle involved in the crash was a dark or maroon flatbed truck, according to THP.

An image of the vehicle THP suspects was involved in the crash. (THP)

THP says that the vehicle was pulling a 12-foot-long wooden plank trailer, which remained at the crash scene, and the vehicle continued northbound on Mecca Pike, Highway 39, in Tellico Plains.

A grainy photo from a nearby surveillance camera was provided by THP.

THP also said that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or driver should contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 865-544-3380 and request to speak with CID Investigator Tim Southerland.

In the release sent on Saturday, THP referred to the hit-and-run as fatal, but it was not shared how many people were injured or killed as a result of the crash. WATE has reached out for additional information.