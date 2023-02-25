SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A third man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Sweetwater that happened on Valentine’s Day, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones.

Jones shared on social media that Malachi Franklin was located and arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives along with the Knoxville Police Department in Market Square on Friday, February 24.

On Valentine’s Day, the shooting in Sweetwater left one person dead at the scene and four more injured, including a 2-year-old girl, Alayna June Butts, who later died. According to the General Sessions Docket, the mother of the girl told police that four men came to the house with guns shortly after she arrived home from the store and two demanded to be let inside before the shooting happened.

Malachi Franklin. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

The mother identified the men to police as Lenning Huerta, Itzhui Huerta, Liu Huerta, but the fourth man remained unidentified. On February 25, a spokesman with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Franklin was the unidentified man. The General Sessions Docket stated that Lenning Huerta was the person who died at the scene of the shooting.

After the shooting, police said they were searching for Liu Huerta as a person of interest, but later named him as a suspect. Liu Huerta and Itzhui Huerta have both been arrested and are both facing charges of first-degree murder for Butts’ death, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, burglary and reckless endangerment. Liu’s bond was set at $2 million and his next scheduled court date is February 28.