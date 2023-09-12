MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Madisonville Police Department arrested three people and seized a large amount of meth with an estimated value of $300,000 in the agency’s largest drug bust in history.

A social media post shared by the police department early Tuesday said investigators seized one pound of fentanyl 10 pounds of methamphetamine, $14,000 in cash, 20 grams of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

The post said the arrests and seizures were the result of a year-long operation into local drug trafficking. Amelia Moore, Elsie Moore, and Joshua McCowan were arrested as a result of the operation.

“I am absolutely floored by the remarkable efforts of our Officers at the Madisonville Police Department, truly a committed team effort,” Police Chief Danny Russell said.