MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people have been accused of burglarizing more than 20 vehicles and stealing five vehicles, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, deputies responded to Copart, located in the 6300 block of Highway 411, because of a report that individuals were stealing vehicles there, the sheriff’s office said.

When they arrived, deputies found a vehicle being driven from the scene that was occupied by two people who the sheriff’s office identified as suspects. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and detained the two suspects.

The investigation determined that multiple vehicles had been taken from the lot and were burglarized and at least two vehicles were still missing, according to MCSO.

Deputies then responded to a bar on the 6400 block of Highway 411, where they found another suspect and took them into custody. The two remaining stolen vehicles were recovered.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigators determined that 23 vehicles had been burglarized and five were stolen. All three suspects were charged with 23 counts of burglary (motor vehicle), five counts of theft of property, and one count of burglary of a business.