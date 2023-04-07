KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were charged in the death of a missing Monroe County woman whose remains were found in November.

Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people were charged in connection to the death of Chelsie Walker, 24, of Madisonville.

Gerald Hayden Millsaps was charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse and Andrew Young was charged with facilitation of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, according to the sheriff’s office.

Walker was reported missing to Madisonville Police on October 31, 2022. Police said investigation revealed that she was last seen in Tellico Plains. On November 6, Walker’s remains were found in a remote area of Monroe County, reports state.

By the following day, Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones stated that two suspects were in custody and charges would be announced soon.