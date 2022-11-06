MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing girl’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.

Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, was reported missing by the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began an investigation and later gathered evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.

The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division shared their findings with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division. Both agencies launched a joint investigation into her disappearance.

They found Walker’s remains Sunday afternoon.

Two suspects are in custody at the time, according to Jones. The charges will be announced soon.

This is still an active investigation.