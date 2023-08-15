TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — Severe storms overnight into Tuesday morning have impacted towns in Monroe County with dispatch confirming flooded roadways, mudslides and downed trees.

According to Monroe County dispatch, the following roads were flooded as of 5 a.m.:

Reagan Valley Road in Madisonville and Tellico Plains

JD Farm Road

Kadull Road

Parts of New Highway 68

Old State Road

Shal Creek Road

Tellico Plains is also said to have widespread flooding, including parts of the Cherohala Skyway.

The Town of Tellico Plains shared on its social media early Tuesday that “due to flooding in town tonight, we will not have water for a while. Pumps have been under water and we’re having to access the damage and locate parts.”

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, there are several Flash Flood Warnings currently in effect early Tuesday with flooding remaining an issue, especially in Monroe County.