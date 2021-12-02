MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Following several drug incidents at Sequoyah High School, including one where two SRO and a nurse were exposed to fentanyl, the Monroe County Prevention and Wellness Coalition (PWC) are highlighting their efforts to prevent drug use in the county.

They host several programs focused on teaching people about the dangers of drug use and how to prevent drug use. One of their programs, “Revealed: A Hidden World”, is targeted towards parents. Inside a trailer, a teen’s bedroom is recreated and illicit drugs, alcohol, and related paraphernalia are hidden as in a “manner typical of a teen.” Parents are then shown how to find hidden items, and given ways to open conversation about drugs with their children.

PWC also holds regular training workshops on Narcan use. There are three workshops scheduled for December: Dec. 6 at 11:00 am via Zoom, Dec. 6 at 2:30-5:30 pm in-person at the PWC office found at 615 Warren St, Madisonville, and Dec. 16 at 6:00 pm via Zoom.

Other upcoming training workshops include “Choices Matter” for high school students in Monroe County and “Tall Cop” for local law enforcement and administration in both the county and city school system.

The PWC holds public meetings each month. December’s meeting is planned for the 15th at 9:30 am in Monroe County Justice Center’s Training Room. The will also be a Zoom meeting for those who wish to join virtually. PWC also provides free medication lock boxes and provides resources to help people properly dispose of unused prescriptions. To find out more about their programs, visit their website.