Monroe County parents of formerly missing teen appear in court, mother to serve 60 days in jail

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Monroe County mother will spend at least 60 days in jail in the case of a formerly missing Madisonville teen who was later found in Wisconsin.

Both Christina Pruitt, the teen’s mother, and Randall Pruitt, the teen’s adoptive father, were in court Monday facing charges in connection to the case.

The teen had been reported missing Jan. 14 of this year and was found weeks later in Wisconsin with a man she met while playing an online video game. That man had driven to Tennessee from Wisconsin to abscond with the teen, who was seeking to escape her abusive home life, according to court documents.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the teen’s adoptive father had been sexually abusing her. She sent video evidence to the Wisconsin man, Bryan Rogers, who has since been charged and convicted of multiple crimes in connection to the case; sentenced to 11+ years in federal prison.

Christina Pruitt plead guilty to tampering with evidence in this case back in July and was sentenced Monday to four years – 60 of those days will be spent in jail, while the remaining time will be spent on probation.

Randall Pruitt is facing multiple charges of rape as well as tampering with evidence.

The court also set Randall Pruitt’s trial date for April 23, 2020.