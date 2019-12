MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Monroe County School System is asking parents to wash their kids’ backpacks, jackets, lunch boxes, and water bottles before the semester starts.

School officials say flu and strep are widespread and sanitizing these items can help stop the spread of germs.

Monroe County Schools students are back in class on Tuesday, January 7. Students in Anderson, Blount, Knox, Roane and several other counties also go back on January 7.