MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee schools transport about 700,000 students a day while school is in session. More than 8,600 bus routes are covered statewide but buses running on the first day of school in Monroe County remains in limbo.

On paper, nothing is finalized for buses to be operational.

Thursday, leaders at Monroe County Schools approved awarding six bus contracts to a mixture of individuals and a company in order to fill current bus driver vacancies.

The contracts offered with routes were to the following:

Tellico Plains Bus Route 35 – Frances Brannon

Tellico Plains Bus Route 23 – Shannon Brown

Tellico Plains Bus Route 25 – Samuel Ray Brown

Tellico Plains Bus Route 46 – Zeb Brown

Vonore Bus Routes 37 & 37A – T&L Wood Bus Service

Vonore Bus Route 38 – Adrian Miles

The county’s director of schools, Dr. Kristi Windsor, declined a formal interview to learn about the contracts.

During Thursday’s school board meeting she said, “It’s transportation money and that’s where it needs to be spent. We just want to ensure with this contract, that is spent on the people who are providing bus service and who are actually transporting our students. And in the past, that’s not been the case.”

“We’re having a problem right now with a trust issue,” school board member Dean Williams said.

Williams serves additionally as chairman of the transportation committee. He also declined a formal interview to discuss the so-called trust issues but assured busses would be running on the first day of school.

Cooley Bus Service, which has handled bus routes and drivers for Monroe County for about five decades, has not signed on to handle bus routes this year and that has created vacancies. There are disagreements between the company and the school system.

Williams said, “We’re not trying to cut the transportation budget. Transportation budget is $2.2 – $2.3 million, we’re not trying to cut a thing. We’re just trying to protect everybody.”

The bus contracts that were approved Thursday are two-year agreements, but a motion was passed to reassess the bus contracts after one year. But as Williams said, those contracts are still under negotiation.

