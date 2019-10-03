Monroe County Schools holding seminar on dangers of vaping

The Monroe County School District is holding an educational session Thursday to teach kids about the dangers of vaping.

This after a student at Sequoyah High School was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center last week for injuries apparently related to e-cigarette use.

The Monroe County Health Council has teamed up with the Monroe County Health Department with a special presentation on the dangers of vaping.

There are two sessions being held Thursday evening. The first at 6 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. in the Sequoyah High School cafeteria. Teachers, staff, students and parents are all invited.

