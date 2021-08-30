Monroe County Schools to close September 1 & 2 due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Monroe County School System has announced that all schools and extracurricular activities have been postponed to start the month of September due to COVID-19.

The Monroe County Schools System will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 2. Students will not come to school Friday, Sept. 3 while teachers participate in a remote staff development day.

All school sports and other extracurricular activities will be canceled from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3.

Students will return to class on Tuesday, September 7. The closure will allow sick and quarantined students and staff the opportunity to recover.

