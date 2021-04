MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was arrested after a Monroe County search warrant was executed on a suspected meth dealer.

The sheriff’s office said the arrest happened on Little Notchey Creek Road in the Ballplay community. Officers recovered 30 grams of meth. The search warrant was the culmination of an investigation from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Madisonville Police Department.

The suspect who was arrested has not been identified.