Monroe County Sheriff's Office Corporal suspended after video of him using racial slur surfaces

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Corporal has been placed on suspension after a 2-year-old social media video surfaced of him using a racial slur. The video shows Corporal Billy Littleton leaning out of a car window to yell the slur.

He has been put on a 30-day unpaid suspension. On top of the suspension, Littleton was ordered to take racial sensitivity training. He was also put on 1-year probation and will not be able to be promoted for one year according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

“This type of behavior is not tolerated in Monroe County Sheriff’s Department,” said Sheriff Tommy Jones.

