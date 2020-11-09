Monty’s Merry Christmas to benefit Greeneville High Schoolers in need this holiday season

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville High School officials have started an initiative to help out those teenagers in need over the upcoming holiday season.

“Monty’s Merry Christmas” aims to benefit students by offering $100 gift cards which will go directly to students so they can purchase their own Christmas presents, officials said.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click HERE.

If you want to mail a check, send it here:

Attn: Monty’s Merry Christmas 210 Tusculum Boulevard Greeneville, TN 37745

School officials said the goal is to raise between $8000 and $10,000.

Greeneville High School Assistant Principal Noelle Smith noted on social media Sunday that low income teens are often overlooked. She urged anyone who could donate anything to do so.