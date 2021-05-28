More details released on fatal mining accident in Jefferson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A trailer tow hitch is to blame for the death of Jefferson County mine worker, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Brandon L. Roski, 35, an employee of contractor Madisonville Mining, LLC of Madisonville, Kentucky, died May 18 at Young Mine. The report goes on to say Roski had been working at the zinc mine between Strawberry Plains and New Market for two weeks before the accident.

A trailer carrying a diesel pump was being towed up an inclined roadway by a telehandler when the tow hitch suddenly broke. The trailer rolled down the roadway, striking Roski miner who was walking behind the reach forklift.

Young Mine is owned by Nyrstar Tennessee Mines, Strawberry Plains LLC, a division of Nyrstar N.V.