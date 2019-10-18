More Garth Brooks at Neyland Stadium tickets to go on sale Oct. 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It could be third times a charm for Garth Brooks fans looking to see the superstar at Neyland Stadium after he announced a third ticketing period for the highly-anticipated concert.

Country superstar Garth Brooks is set to conclude his stadium tour at Neyland Stadium on November 17. After high demand during the first ticketing period forced concert organizers to resume ticket sales a week later, fans will now have a third chance to score tickets on Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. EDT.

All tickets cost $94.95 and are available online at the Ticketmaster website, by downloading the free Ticketmaster app on Google Play or Apple App Store, or by calling the concert ticket line 1-877-654-2784.

In an interview with WATE, Brooks estimated nearly 20,000 people were in the online waiting room on Sept. 13 when the decision was made to stop the ticketing system and resume sales later.

It will be the first concert at Neyland Stadium in 16 years and just the third in the venue’s nearly 100-year history.

The last concert at Neyland Stadium took place June 7, 2003, when Kenny Chesney, Brooks & Dunn, Deana Carter, Keith Urban and Rascal Flatts set the record for the largest country music event in Knoxville history with 49,211 tickets sold. Brooks broke the record in 2015 after selling 54,000 tickets for four shows at Thompson-Boling Arena.

