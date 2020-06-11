More than 20,000 Tennesseans apply for unemployment, total claims pass 600k

A sign explains the closure of a shop in the Pike Place Market in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson,File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of unemployment claims in Tennessee since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic surpassed 600,000 after the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending June 6 was 21,417, a slight decrease from the 22,784 filed in the week ending on May 30. The total number of new claims since March 15 now stands at 602,822.

Greater Memphis and Northern Middle Tennessee accounted for the most new claims with 5,905 and 5,448, respectively. The East Tennessee region accounted for the third-highest number of new claims with 2,194.

Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee peaked in the week ending in April 4, when 116,141 Tennesseans filed claims and have gradually decreased since then.

The total number of continued unemployment claims dropped below 300,000 for the first time since the week ending in April 18. Continued claims decreased by 10,000 compared to the week ending in May 30.