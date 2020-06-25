More than 21,000 new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 643,00 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending June 20 was 21,155. While that was up slightly from the 21,155 new claims the previous week, the numbers were still up from 14 weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.
The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 266,596 for the week ending June 20, which is down nearly 14,000 from the previous week.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce released county-specific claim totals for the first time this week after previously only releasing total claims by economic region.
