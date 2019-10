KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Utilities Board said Monday afternoon its crews were working to restore power to more than 2,600 customers due to a vehicle accident involving an electric pole.

KUB said via its Twitter the vehicle hit an electric pole on Maryville Pike at Ogle Avenue.

KUB is working to restore power to more than 2,600 customers after a vehicle hit an electric pole on Maryville Pike at Ogle Avenue. Thank you for your patience as we work to make repairs quickly and safely. Visit our outage map online at https://t.co/xU2nqWX8IQ. pic.twitter.com/QBUf1av28G — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) October 14, 2019

