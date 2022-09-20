NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after she reportedly tried to leave Nashville International Airport with a suitcase containing more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to a police affidavit, K-9 officer “Havoc” ran a test on three bags that arrived on a flight to Nashville from LAX and indicated one of the suitcases contained narcotics. The roller suitcase was then reportedly placed on a carousel where a detective in street clothes waited to see if anyone claimed the luggage.

Bianca Thomas (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Bianca Thomas then reportedly stopped a man from claiming the bag before she attempted to leave the airport with the suitcase.

A search of the suitcase revealed 14 large vacuum-sealed cellophane bags coated in petroleum jelly and vacuum-sealed again, according to an arrest warrant. Inside the interior bags was 31.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

(Courtesy: Nashville International Airport)

Thomas reportedly told officers the piece of luggage did not belong to her and that she did not know what was inside and she was attempting to steal the suitcase. Thomas was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $100,000.

BNA released a statement, which reads:

Safety and security are our top priorities at BNA. Our officers in the Department of Public Safety are here 24 hours a day, throughout the year to ensure our passengers and business partners are welcomed to a safe and secure airport. By upholding the law, we offer our visitors the best experience possible. We are proud of our K-9 officer Havoc and the ongoing efforts to protect BNA Nashville International Airport