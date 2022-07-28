ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – A tip to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office regarding the alleged sale of narcotics led a sergeant and team of deputies to an Oneida residence on Sunday, where they seized more than $60,000 cash and substances believed to be methamphetamine. One suspect has been arrested.

A social media post shared by the sheriff’s office offers details on the bust, stating the sergeant “hit the jackpot” in seizing the thousands of dollars in cash as well as substances believed to be meth and pills along with syringes, scales, baggies as well as green leafy product believed to be marijuana.

Randall Lowe (Photo: Scott County)

On July 24, the sergeant “made a visit” to the home on Choate Lane after receiving confidential information about the alleged sale of drugs from the residence. The resident, Randall Lowe, 51 consented to a search of the home and the seizure of the products and cash commenced for the SCSO team.

Lowe was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule 2 Narcotics for resale x2, Possession of Schedule 3 Narcotics for resale, Possession of Schedule 6 for resale and State Violation of Probation.

“The good works of these dedicated deputies need to be known,” Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said. “Sergeant Johnson and his shift are to be commended for their determination to work and apprehend the people of this community who prey on the vulnerable and drug addicted. It’s a true shame this is how they make a living while the vast majority of Scott Countians get up and go to work to feed their families.”