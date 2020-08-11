More than 800 students in one Georgia school district quarantined after 1st week of classes

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school district has quarantined more than 800 students because of possible exposure to the coronavirus since it resumed in-person teaching last week.
Data updated Tuesday by the Cherokee County School District outside Atlanta also show it has quarantined 42 staff members since the start of the year on Aug. 3. The district serves more than 42,000 students.
A district spokeswoman says the district anticipated the possibility of positive tests among students and staff and put a system in place to quickly contact trace and mandate quarantines.
Other Atlanta-area school districts scrapped in-person learning amid a spike in cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 123K total cases, along with over 1,200 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days
- Metro Health Dept. reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Nashville
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 117 new recoveries, no new deaths
- Greeneville City Schools now providing weekly update on ‘number of personnel COVID-19 cases’ within district
- Johnson City man biking 3,000 mi. cross-country to raise money for COVID-19 relief
- Residents of Tennessee, other states report receiving unsolicited masks from China
- Mystery masks: Unsolicited face masks from China arriving in mailboxes
- Vanderbilt releases modeling report about mask mandates, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tennessee
- Global coronavirus cases double in 45 days, top 20 million
- Putin says Russia has approved coronavirus vaccine, one of his daughters has received it
- Two businesses won’t be reopening in Knoxville’s Market Square
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,202 new COVID-19 cases push total to 123,914
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as a new week begins