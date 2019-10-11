More than a pound of meth, found in Campbell County home near school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nearly $40,000 worth of methamphetamine along with cash, firearms, various paraphernalia and other drugs were located throughout a Campbell County home – including in the children’s room, during a Friday morning search by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO officials said Friday the search warrant was executed on the home, located near Jellico Elementary School, after a month-long investigation to build the case.

The case and search warrant also revealed a larger suspected conspiracy to distribute meth throughout the Campbell County and Southeastern Kentucky regions, according to investigators, with the search taking them over four hours to process at the home.

Investigators were able to recover over a pound of methamphetamine located inside the home.

During the search, drugs, guns and paraphernalia were found throughout the residence including in the children’s bedroom. A Department of Children’s Services (DCS) referral was made on behalf of the two children.

Also during the search, three adults were detained: Dustin Louden age 39, Sarah Sutton age 35, Ashley Lay age 35; as well as two children.

The trio will be facing charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, several counts of sale and delivery of methamphetamine in a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule III substance for sale, and sale and possession of marijuana.

CCSO Sheriff Robbie Goins thanked the Jellico Police Department and Chief Gary Perkins for their assistance with the execution of the search warrant.

Neither an initial court date nor mugshots have yet to be shared by law enforcement officials.