More than half of registered Tennessee voters have already cast ballots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Early voting came to an end on Thursday in Tennessee. On Friday, Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, announced, at the end of the 14-day early voting period, 2,280,767 (51%) of all register voters had cast their ballot for the November 3 presidential election.

A statement released from Hargett’s office reports turnout from early and absentee voting has already surpassed the early, absentee, and Election Day turnout totals from 2016 in six Tennessee counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Loudon, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson.

“These record numbers demonstrate voter confidence in the hard work of election officials across the state. County election commissions across the state have worked diligently to administer a safe, sensible and responsible election during early voting and we will see the same thing on Election Day,” stated Hargett.

A breakdown of in-person or absentee by-mail turnout during the two-week early voting period by county with comparisons to 2016 and 2012 is currently available on the state’s election page here.

Tennessee voters can find voter specific information like polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results, and more, with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com.

What you need to vote

To cast a ballot, voters need to bring valid photo identification.

Photo ID options you CAN use:

Tennessee Driver License

U.S. Passport

Tennessee Department of Safety photo ID

U.S. Military photo ID (active or retired)

Tennessee Handgun Carry Permit with your photo

Photo ID issued by the Federal or Tennessee state government

Tennessee state or Federal issued Photo ID (even if expired) is required to vote unless an exemption applies.

Photo ID options you CANNOT use:

Student IDs

Library cards

Photo IDs issued by cities, counties, and other states

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here, by calling the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.