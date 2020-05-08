More time needed to present indictment in Megan Boswell case, prosecutor says

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After appearing in court over video on Friday, Megan Boswell is scheduled to appear in court again on June 19.

PREVIOUS: Video arraignment to be held for Megan Boswell on May 8

A bond motion hearing for Megan was scheduled for May 28.

During the appearance, Assistant District Attorney Teresa Nelson said the amount of interview footage for prosecutors to look through was delaying an indictment.

“There’s more than probably 25 hours of just video interviews of the defendant, and it is necessary for me to review all of that material before that case is presented to the grand jury,” Nelson said, “I have been working on that but at this point I’m not quite ready.”

You can watch the appearance below:

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.