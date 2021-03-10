Morgan County deputies honored for efforts during deadly tornadoes

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Morgan County Sheriff’s Department deputies were honored by the Morgan County Commission for going above and beyond after last year’s deadly tornado outbreak.

Jake Branstetter and Rodney Price had chainsaws ready to go before their shifts started back on March 3, 2020.

Being prepared paid off, Branstetter and Price worked to clear roads after an EF-0 tornado moved through the west end of the county.

The following morning, a total of four deputies went to lend a hand in hard-hit Putnam County.