Morgan County Executive urges COVID precautions but says he won’t issue mask mandate

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across East Tennessee, Morgan County Executive Brian Langley is encouraging members of the community to remain vigilant.

Langley encouraged residents to wear a mask in public, social distance and wash hands frequently in a press release and video posted to Facebook.

“I want everyone to be encouraged to pray for one another. to continue to social distance continue to wash your hands, wear your mask when you’re out in public, and just be safe,” Langley said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

Langley adds he will not issue a mask mandate in Morgan County.

I am not issuing a “Mask Mandate” in Morgan County, but I am imploring all citizens to care for and to seek to help protect all of our neighbors. Some are unconcerned about getting Covid-19, and that’s fine. But, others are very cautious and worried. Some have elderly and sickly relatives for which Covid-19 would be devastating, and their family members do not want to bring this virus back to their vulnerable family members. We should respect that and seek to be cautious and go the second mile to help protect all of our friends and neighbors. Morgan County Executive Brian Langley

Langley said his thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by COVID-19 and he will continue to inform residents about the local situation. He asks residents live their lives by ‘the golden rule.”

“I ask that all of us live our lives by the Golden Rule: Do unto others as we would have them do unto us,” Langley said in a release. “That means, we should care for and seek to protect and help one another at all times, but especially in the pandemic we are facing.”