Morgan County fatal shooting victim identified

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Ninth Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s office has identified the man who was shot and killed in the Oakdale area of Morgan County last week.

The shooting on Camp Austin Road occurred around 9 p.m. Friday, May 14. The deceased is Wendell Kasior, 46, of Kingston.

Initial reports stated the suspect in the shooting had been cooperating with Morgan County investigators and that the victim was inside his vehicle on the suspect’s property when he was fatally shot.

The DA’s office said there were no further details available at this time.

This is a developing story.