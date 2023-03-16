MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people completed the Barkley Marathons in Morgan County on Thursday.

Keith Dunn reported that Aurelian Sanchez, John Kelly and Karel Sabbe finished the 2023 “world’s toughest trail race” in under 60 hours. The race started on Tuesday morning in the Frozen Head State Park.

French native Sanchez completed loop five and made it across the finish line in 58:23:12.

Later, Tennessee native Kelly came after him and finished at 58:42:23. He is the third runner to finish the Barkley Marathons more than once.

Finally, almost finishing close to the end of the 60-hour mark follows Sabbe of Belgium who finished at 59:53:33.

“Well finishing this up and signing off. It’s been fun. Time to hand it over to the real JK,” Kelly said on Twitter.

“Aurelian finished and got his missing page at the finish line, where we had the book waiting for him,” Dunn posted on Twitter.

The event is made up of 100 miles of running and climbing through the mountains. The course is made up of five 20-mile loops, and participants only have 60 hours to complete the entire route.

Only 15 people have completed the feat since the race was created. Now Sanchez, Kelly and Sabbe can add themselves to the list.