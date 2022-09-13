KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the world’s toughest and most unique runs in the world happens in East Tennessee and organizers want it to grow.

Barkley Marathons takes place at Frozen Head State Park in Morgan County. It’s a 50k trail race through challenging backcountry. For years it has operated with a certain sense of secrecy, from the application process to the runners chosen, to the exact course itself. State Representative John Windle says the prestige level is part of the explanation for that secrecy.

With thousands on the waiting list, Windle says organizers met Tuesday with state environmental regulators and other Morgan County leaders. The goal of the meeting was to find a way to keep the race going and growing in the county.

“The state of Tennessee is negotiating in good faith with the operators of the Barkley to ensure we provide enough resources to continue having the race here. And also enough resources to protect the environment with respect to there’s no degradation from the race,” said Windle. “It’s a foot race you wouldn’t think much degradation but we still have to protect the flora and fauna”

Windle says he’s very encouraged by the support shown during the meeting from state environmental regulators. Also, he offered high praise for the race organizers and their sponsors calling them great corporate citizens and noting their support for the county’s high school athletics program.

“We want to do whatever we can to accommodate the race sponsors in order to can you continue to have the world most prestigious race at this time in Morgan County in East Tennessee,” said Windle.