MOSSY GROVE, Tenn. (WATE) — An 8-year-old boy is recovering after he accidentally shot himself Friday evening in Morgan County, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

Deputies, emergency responders and Sheriff Wayne Potter responded to the scene after they were notified around 7:15 p.m. that a boy had been shot and wounded at a home on Ray Cross Road. The boy was taken to UT Medical Center by LifeStar.

The DA said the mother told deputies that she was at home at with the boy and his sibling. The mother and sibling were in the living room when they heard a ‘pop.’ The mother then went into the kitchen and found that her son had been shot in the upper chest area with a 9mm handgun.

After the boy was flown to UT Medical Center, he was later transferred to Children’s Hospital before being released on Saturday, according to Johnson. The gunshot missed the boy’s vital organs but did fracture his shoulder, the DA said, adding that otherwise, he is doing well.

According to statements made by the boy’s parents, it is believed that the boy’s father either placed or keeps a loaded handgun in a holster on top of the refrigerator in the kitchen, the DA said. The boy’s mother said the he evidently used a chair to climb up on the kitchen counter tops, and apparently reached on top of the refrigerator to get the gun, Johnson said.

The District Attorney added that Potter reported that the Department of Child Services has been to the house several times regarding the boy, and DCS was immediately notified by the Morgan County Sheriff after he arrived on the scene.

This is the second recent shooting of a child in the District Attorney’s district. Last weekend, a 4-year-old girl was fatally shot at a Rockwood residence. One person was charged in that shooting.