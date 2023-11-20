COALFIELD, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical is returning to East Tennessee next month to provide free healthcare to those in need at a pop-up clinic in Morgan County next month.

Remote Area Medical’s clinic will take place at Coalfield High School on Saturday, Dec. 9. It will serve the town of Coalfield and the surrounding areas on a first-come, first-served basis.

All medical, dental, and vision services will be provided free of charge with no form of identification required.

The patient parking lot will open no later than midnight on Friday night, Dec. 8. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Services available include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

Coalfield High School is located at 1720 Coal Hill Road. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic by clicking here.

RAM has treated over 900,000 people at free clinics since the organization was founded in 1985.